Smart Bets: Chamber Music Society of the Carolinas

For 49 years, Warren Wilson College’s Swannanoa Chamber Music Festival has brought small ensemble performances of classical music to Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina. Now in its 50th year, the festival has renamed itself the Chamber Music Society of the Carolinas to reflect its dual-state reach. From Saturday, June 29, to Monday, July 22, it will deliver a series of four distinct programs, featuring beloved works by Beethoven, Mozart, Brahms, Bach and other composers, to Warren Wilson’s Kittredge Arts Center (Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.), Waynesville’s First United Methodist Church (Sundays at 3 p.m.) and the Fine Arts Center in Greenville, S.C. (Mondays at 7:30 p.m.). $25 per program/$80 season pass. cmscarolina.com. Photo of Inessa Zaretsky, right, and Susie Park courtesy of the Chamber Music Society of the Carolinas
