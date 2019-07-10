Smart Bets: Che Apalache

In 2010, North Carolina Piedmont-born fiddler/multi-instrumentalist Joe Troop was living in Argentina, earning a living teaching bluegrass and old-time music. While there, he befriended natives Franco Martino (guitar) and Martin Bobrik (mandolin), and Mexican artist Pau Barjau (banjo) with whom he formed Che Apalache. Together, the four players blend Latin and American roots music, producing a sound that caught the ear of none other than banjo legend Béla Fleck, who produced the band’s new album, Rearrange My Heart. Before the collection’s Aug. 9 release, the “Latingrass” group heads to UNC Asheville for a Monday, July 15, performance in the campus’s Concerts on the Quad series. The music starts at 7 p.m. Free. unca.edu. Photo courtesy of the band