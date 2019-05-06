Smart Bets: Chicano Batman

Since the release of its self-titled debut album in 2010, L.A.-based psych-soul quartet Chicano Batman has continued to grow its sound and message, most fully realized thus far in its politically charged 2017 album, Freedom Is Free. The sonic evolution continued last summer when the band collaborated with R&B superstar Miguel on the single “Black Lipstick,” which was recently turned into a Record Store Day release on 12-inch blue vinyl with an instrumental version and two unreleased tracks recorded during the Freedom Is Free sessions. On tour this spring with the fellow Los Angelenos of pop trio SadGirl, Chicano Batman heads to Salvage Station on Thursday, May 9, likely with a few new songs from its forthcoming album, slated for a late 2019 release. The music starts at 10 p.m. $15. salvagestation.com. Photo by Cortney Armitage