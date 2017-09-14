Smart Bets: Chronixx

Chuckle at Chronixx’s herbal-sounding stage name all you want — just know that you’re doing so to reggae royalty. Born Jamar Rolando McNaughton in Jamaica in 1992, he followed in the footsteps of his dance hall artist father Chronicle, whose industry associates such as Burro Banton and Gregory Isaacs helped further foster the artist as a young man. Now comes Chronixx’s new album, Chronology, a collection of accessible island jams fortified by modern production that understandably lured the ears of Lauryn Hill and Nas. In between Southeastern stops with the two hip-hop legends, Chronixx plays a headlining show at Salvage Station on Monday, Sept. 18, at 9 p.m. $20 advance/$22 day of show. salvagestation.com. Photo by Joachim Maquet