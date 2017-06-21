Smart bets: Cindy Wilson

Cindy Wilson is best-known as the frontwoman of archetypal party band The B-52s, but her new project is distinctly different from her sound of the previous 30 years. “When working on new material in the studio, I wanted to do something that represented a complete departure from The B-52s,” says Wilson of her new electro-pop solo album. Preceded by two EPs last fall, Wilson’s first LP, Change, is due out this summer. “It was all about experimentation. I got to step outside of myself and reinvent. Look at things from a fresh perspective. In a sense, that’s what Change is all about.” Wilson will celebrate the release with an East Coast tour, including a stop at The Mothlight on Tuesday, June 27, at 9 p.m. The Pylon Reenactment Society will open. $15/$20/$35 meet-and-greet. themothlight.com. Photo courtesy of Wilson