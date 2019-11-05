Smart Bets: Clybourne Park

Warren Wilson College has been around for 125 years, and to commemorate the occasion, its theater department has chosen The Power of Place as its theme for the forthcoming performance season. First on the schedule is Bruce Norris’ Clybourne Park, famous for being the only play thus far to win a Pulitzer Prize, a Tony and an Olivier award. Directed by Candace Taylor, the 2010 drama is a sequel of sorts to Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun, with scenes that take place in 1959 and 50 years later in the same Chicago house. Weaving together fictional and historical events, Norris’ exploration of racial relations and real estate hits the Kittredge Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9; Sunday, Nov. 10; Saturday, Nov. 16; and Sunday, Nov. 17. Free to Warren Wilson faculty and staff and high school and college students with valid ID/$10 general public. warren-wilson.edu. Image by Kris Hernandez