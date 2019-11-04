Smart Bets: Bask

Thanks to its Appalachian-tinged mix of heavy and progressive rock, Asheville-based quartet Bask has won over fans across the East Coast and beyond. Now signed to the Paris-based Season of Mist — one of the more prominent indie metal labels — Scott Middleton, Jesse Van Note, Ray Worth and Zeb Camp are ready to unleash their new record, III. Produced by the band and Matt Bayles (Pearl Jam; Mastodon), III was tracked at Echo Mountain Recording and will be feted with an album release show on Friday, Nov. 8, at The Mothlight. The evening kicks off at 9 with opening sets by Savannah, Ga.-based swamp metal trio Black Tusk and the Johnson City, Tenn., rock band HAAL. $15. themothlight.com. Photo by Jameykay and Arlie Huffman
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.