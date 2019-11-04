Smart Bets: Bask

Thanks to its Appalachian-tinged mix of heavy and progressive rock, Asheville-based quartet Bask has won over fans across the East Coast and beyond. Now signed to the Paris-based Season of Mist — one of the more prominent indie metal labels — Scott Middleton, Jesse Van Note, Ray Worth and Zeb Camp are ready to unleash their new record, III. Produced by the band and Matt Bayles (Pearl Jam; Mastodon), III was tracked at Echo Mountain Recording and will be feted with an album release show on Friday, Nov. 8, at The Mothlight. The evening kicks off at 9 with opening sets by Savannah, Ga.-based swamp metal trio Black Tusk and the Johnson City, Tenn., rock band HAAL. $15. themothlight.com. Photo by Jameykay and Arlie Huffman