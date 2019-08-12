Smart Bets: Collective Strength

Asheville-based artist Julie Armbruster has made her mark in the local community through fantastical creatures that delightfully blur the line between animals and humans. Often featuring distinctive large eyes, her work graces T-shirts, prints and stickers around town as well as the walls of Over Easy Café, whose owner Carson Lucci praises the images’ ability to “always brings such joy to me and my customers.” Armbruster’s imagination will be on full display at Horse and Hero in the show Collective Strength, which includes new pieces made with acrylic and ink on paper or wood panel. There will be an opening reception for the show on Friday, Aug. 16, 6-9 p.m. The show runs through Monday, Sept. 16. Free to attend. horseandhero.com. Image of “Pearl” by Armbruster, courtesy of the artist