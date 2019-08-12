Smart Bets: Collective Strength

Asheville-based artist Julie Armbruster has made her mark in the local community through fantastical creatures that delightfully blur the line between animals and humans. Often featuring distinctive large eyes, her work graces T-shirts, prints and stickers around town as well as the walls of Over Easy Café, whose owner Carson Lucci praises the images’ ability to “always brings such joy to me and my customers.” Armbruster’s imagination will be on full display at Horse and Hero in the show Collective Strength, which includes new pieces made with acrylic and ink on paper or wood panel. There will be an opening reception for the show on Friday, Aug. 16, 6-9 p.m. The show runs through Monday, Sept. 16. Free to attend. horseandhero.com. Image of “Pearl” by Armbruster, courtesy of the artist
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.