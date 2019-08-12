Smart Bets: Moonlight Street Folk

Starting in 2017 as a self-described “femme-forward acoustic folk-duo,” Moonlight Street Folk has grown into “a divergent five-piece ensemble, hellbent on emphasizing original content.” Composed of Amalia Grannis (guitar), H. Garrett Swift (mandolin), Ariel Joseph (keys), Mr. Charlie (bass) and Nick Marino (drums), the Asheville-based band sports four songwriters and accomplished vocal harmonies. Having played most of the city’s venues, Moonlight Street Folk spent the last year fine-tuning its debut record, Collective Will. Concertgoers at the band’s Isis Music Hall main stage show on Friday, Aug. 16, will get the first opportunity to purchase a physical copy of the album, which will officially be released at midnight. The evening begins at 8:30 with opening sets by fellow local folk duo Rooster, plus singer-songwriter Kathyrn O’Shea. $10 advance/$15 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photo by Eric Hood
