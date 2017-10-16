Smart Bets: Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands

After a successful July weekend event to celebrate its 70th year, the Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands returns for its fall edition. Along with a range of traditional and contemporary craft booths, the three-day showcase features demonstrations by Brandy Clements (chair caning), Ronnie McMahan (woodcarving), Valerie Berlage (painted wood and construction), Cassie Dickson (flax-to-linen processing) and Connie Brown (quilting and sewing). The fair also includes Appalachian music from such local acts as Cary Fridley & Haywood County Ramblers, Smoky Mountain Rhythm and Buncombe Turnpike. It all takes place at the U.S. Cellular Center on Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $8 general admission/$12 weekend pass/free for children younger than 12. uscellularcenterasheville.com. Photo of Clements from Silver River Center for Chair Caning courtesy of the Southern Highland Craft Guild
