Smart Bets: Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands

Back at the U.S. Cellular Center for its 72nd annual iteration, the Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands fills the venue’s arena and concourse levels with contemporary and traditional works of clay, fiber, wood, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, mixed media, natural materials and paper from talented craftspeople. Among them is this year’s featured maker, Dillsboro potter Zan Barnes, who carries on the trade handed down to her by her parents. In addition to the numerous artisans’ booths are daily artist demonstrations and three different regional musical acts each day. The fair runs Thursday, July 18, to Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, July 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $8 general admission/free for children younger than 12. southernhighlandguild.org. Photo of artwork by Judy Brater, courtesy of the Southern Highland Craft Guild

