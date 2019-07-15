Back at the U.S. Cellular Center for its 72nd annual iteration, the Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands fills the venue’s arena and concourse levels with contemporary and traditional works of clay, fiber, wood, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, mixed media, natural materials and paper from talented craftspeople. Among them is this year’s featured maker, Dillsboro potter Zan Barnes, who carries on the trade handed down to her by her parents. In addition to the numerous artisans’ booths are daily artist demonstrations and three different regional musical acts each day. The fair runs Thursday, July 18, to Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, July 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $8 general admission/free for children younger than 12. southernhighlandguild.org. Photo of artwork by Judy Brater, courtesy of the Southern Highland Craft Guild
Smart Bets: Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands
Back at the U.S. Cellular Center for its 72nd annual iteration, the Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands fills the venue’s arena and concourse levels with contemporary and traditional works of clay, fiber, wood, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, mixed media, natural materials and paper from talented craftspeople. Among them is this year’s featured maker, Dillsboro potter Zan Barnes, who carries on the trade handed down to her by her parents. In addition to the numerous artisans’ booths are daily artist demonstrations and three different regional musical acts each day. The fair runs Thursday, July 18, to Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, July 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $8 general admission/free for children younger than 12. southernhighlandguild.org. Photo of artwork by Judy Brater, courtesy of the Southern Highland Craft Guild
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.