Smart Bets: Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands

The past few months have yielded many “firsts” for Western North Carolina organizations with long-standing traditions as they pivot to digital offerings. Perhaps none of these changes is more significant than that of the Southern Highland Craft Guild, whose 73-year tradition of hosting the beloved Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands goes virtual Thursday, July 16-Sunday, July 19. The online event allows visitors to explore works of clay, fiber, glass, leather, metal, paper, wood, jewelry and more through virtual “booths,” where they can shop, view videos of craft demonstrations and interact with artists in their studios via livestreams. There will also be a raffle drawing, with all proceeds going toward the guild’s education department. Free to “attend.” craftguild.org/craftfair. Photo of work by Berea College students courtesy of Southern Highland Craft Guild

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.