Smart Bets: Craft Your Commerce

The brainchild of Mountain BizWorks, UNC Asheville and host site The Center for Craft, the new workshop series Craft Your Commerce aims to connect, elevate and advance emerging and established makers and designers who’ve started craft-inspired businesses. Photographer Nicole McConville leads “Capture and Convey: Telling Your Story Through Images” ($40) on Thursday, March 15, 9-11:30 a.m. Then the founders of Bloodroot Blades (Athens, Ga.) and Asheville’s East Fork Pottery co-lead a panel discussion and workshop, on Tuesday, April 10, 4-6 p.m., Sustainable Growth Strategies: Exploring Creative + Profitable Maker Pathways ($20). There’s also a five-week cohort series ($375) that runs Thursday mornings, April 26-May 24, and provides a comprehensive assessment of artists’ experiences producing and selling to date, while also addressing current opportunities and challenges. craftyourcommerce.com. Photo courtesy of East Fork Pottery