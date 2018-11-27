Smart Bets: Elly Lonon

For her new graphic novel, North Carolina native Elly Lonon took her McSweeney’s political satire column, Amongst the Liberal Elite, and expanded it into a book-length tale. Featuring art design by Joan Reilly, The Road Trip Exploring Societal Inequities Solidified by Trump (RESIST) follows couple Alex and Michael as they use their tax refund to embark on a cross-country trek. Their goal is to reconnect with their fellow Americans and better understand how Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election. “Basically, it’s a political satire about how hard it is to get woke,” Lonon says. “I … hope it will inspire people to keep trying, regardless of how hard it is or isn’t to do.” Lonon will share her latest work at Firestorm Books & Coffee on Saturday, Dec. 1, at 3 p.m., in conversation with local illustrator Michelle Lodge. Free. firestorm.coop. Author photo by Lee Seidenberg Photography