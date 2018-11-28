Smart Bets: Warren G

Best known for teaming with the late, great Nate Dogg on the iconic 1994 anthem “Regulators,” Warren G has remained an active musical force over the past 25-plus years. Along with dropping a steady stream of West Coast hip-hop records, he collaborated with Norwegian soprano Sissel Kyrkjebø on the 1998 concept album The Rapsody Overture, which paired European opera singers with American rappers. Dr. Dre’s stepbrother is also featured in the recent YouTube Originals documentary G Funk, which explores the distinct sound that he, Snoop Dogg, the D.O.C. and others broadcast to the world from Los Angeles. The music legend stops by The Grey Eagle on Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 10 p.m. A pair of Asheville acts — hip-hop artist Colston and jazz/hip-hop/R&B band April B. & The Cool — open the night. $22 advance/$25 day of show. thegreyeagle.com Photo courtesy of Warren G
