Smart Bets: Empire Strikes Brass

Revered for its high-energy, dance-friendly live performances, Asheville-based funk/rock band Empire Strikes Brass is poised to become known as a purveyor of quality recorded material as well. The ensemble’s second album, Brassterpiece Theatre, features 10 songs that its players have been working on over the past two years between nearly 200 live shows and various collaborations, including its horn section playing with Shpongle and Papadosio at Red Rocks in May. On Friday, Oct. 11, at Isis Music Hall, a special 11-piece version of Empire Strikes Brass will play an album release show, performing Brassterpiece Theatre in its entirety as part of a two-set evening. The party, which also just so happens to be the host venue’s seventh anniversary, starts at 9 p.m. $15. isisasheville.com. Photo by Carol Spags Photography