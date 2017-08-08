What do you get when you combine a painter (Linda Larsen), a practitioner of the Japanese dance theater butoh (Constance Humphries), a projection designer and documentary filmmaker (Adam Larsen) and an electronic artist (Kimathi Moore) with a penchant for gathering found sounds in random locations? Not an elaborate setup to a punchline, but something even more intriguing: a multimedia presentation appropriately titled Entanglements. The show debuts at the Revolve Project Space on Friday, Aug. 11, at 8 p.m. Another iteration is set for Saturday, Sept. 2, at 8 p.m. $10 for each show/$15 for both. There will also be a free Entanglements panel discussion on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 7:30 p.m. revolveavl.org. Photo of Constance Humphries courtesy of the artist
Smart Bets: Entanglements
