Smart bets: Eric Gales

Eric Gales was introduced to the guitar at age 4 and soon became known, around his native Memphis and the blues-rock world, as a child prodigy. Nearly 40 years later, the legendary guitarist is still touring the world and collaborating with renowned artists like Gary Clark Jr. His latest release, Middle of the Road, is rife with soulful, blues-tinged rock anthems. Local bass player Cody Wright (who produced the majority of the music for the upcoming video game Toejam & Earl: Back in the Groove) is currently touring with Gales. He’ll perform with the band and serve as the opener in a duo with drummer Jeff Sipe at Gales’ show at Isis Music Hall on Friday, June 23, at 9 p.m. $15/$18. isisasheville.com. Photo of Wright, left, with Gales, by Natasha Cornblatt
