Smart Bets: Erica Witsell

A native of Maine, Erica Witsell was raised in Florida and lived in Connecticut, California, Ecuador and Italy before moving to Western North Carolina in 2004. The former high school teacher and current English as a Second Language professor at A-B Tech is also a mother of three and a published author whose debut novel, Give, will be available on June 1. The story follows West Coast sisters Jessie and Emma, whose struggles to adjust to adulthood are complicated by the reappearance of their estranged mother, Laurel, who seeks a second chance at being part of their family. Along the way, issues of motherhood, sisterhood, queer identity, polyamory, infertility and infidelity are explored. Witsell will read from her book at its launch event on Thursday, May 30, at 6 p.m. at Malaprop’s. Free to attend. malaprops.com. Author photo courtesy of Witsell