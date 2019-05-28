Smart Bets: Cold Mountain Music Festival

Now in its third year, the Cold Mountain Music Festival continues to attract talented artists to the gorgeous 300-acre property at Lake Logan. The latest two-day, family-friendly gathering kicks off Friday, May 31, at 4 p.m. with Americana band The Travelin’ Kine, followed by sets from Joe Lasher (country), Ruby Velle & The Soulphonics (funk/soul) and a rare full-band performance by folk outfit The Milk Carton Kids. The fun continues the following day at 1:30 p.m. with singer-songwriter Logan Ledger, who’ll give way to Driftwood (folk rock), J.S. Ondara (folk rock), Kat Wright (soul), Yonder Mountain String Band (bluegrass) and desert-noir duo Calexico, whose superb collaborative album with Iron & Wine will be released June 14. A variety of outdoor activities, food and beverages will also be available. $20-$100. coldmountainmusic.org. Photo of the Milk Carton Kids courtesy of the band
