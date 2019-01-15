Smart Bets: Erin Foley and Jason Dudey

For their Come Out Laughing Comedy Tour, veteran stand-up comics Erin Foley and Jason Dudey seek to bring a diverse show to venues across the country. That variety includes not just a broad representation of performers onstage, but also in the audience as they look to unite U.S. citizens across race, class, gender and sexual orientation. “All of America is separated. We want to bring everybody together. That’s what comedy should be doing,” Foley says in the duo’s introductory video for the collaboration. The tour stops by The Grey Eagle on Saturday, Jan. 19, for a pair of shows, one at 7 p.m. and the other at 9:30 p.m. $16 advance/$19 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photos courtesy of Funny Business Agency
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.