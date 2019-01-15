Smart Bets: Erin Foley and Jason Dudey

For their Come Out Laughing Comedy Tour, veteran stand-up comics Erin Foley and Jason Dudey seek to bring a diverse show to venues across the country. That variety includes not just a broad representation of performers onstage, but also in the audience as they look to unite U.S. citizens across race, class, gender and sexual orientation. “All of America is separated. We want to bring everybody together. That’s what comedy should be doing,” Foley says in the duo’s introductory video for the collaboration. The tour stops by The Grey Eagle on Saturday, Jan. 19, for a pair of shows, one at 7 p.m. and the other at 9:30 p.m. $16 advance/$19 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photos courtesy of Funny Business Agency