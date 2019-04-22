Smart Bets: Erin McKeown

An out, proud advocate for feminism and LGBTQ rights, Erin McKeown has also amassed a catalog of 10 albums and multiple EPs over her 20-year musical career. Her music incorporates folk, rock, swing and pop styles. She wrote the song “Baghdad to the Bayou” via text message with her friend, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, in 2013. Then, in 2018, McKeown’s debut musical, Miss You Like Hell, opened off-Broadway at The Public Theater. The work was named the year’s Best Musical by The Wall Street Journal and was nominated for five Drama Desk Awards. McKeown brings those skills to Isis Music Hall on Thursday, April 25, at 7 p.m. In promoting the event on Facebook, she describes the performance as an “intimate solo set in one of my favorite towns.” $12 advance/$15 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photo by Jo Chattman