Smart Bets: Etude 22

The route to Etude 22: Meditation on the Aleph-Bet began in October 2016 with a choreographed solo by Asheville dancer Idelle Packer. It’s since morphed into an evening-length work by a team of local artists that incorporates 10 dancers and an original musical score, lighting and screen graphics. Packer calls the collaboration “the first dance work to be choreographed using the ‘gesture language’ of the Hebrew alphabet” and drew inspiration from the ancient mystical writings of the Kabbalah, which “give story and meaning for each of the 22 letters.” Performances take place at Congregation Beth Ha-Tephila on Saturday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 18, at 3 and 7:30 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. $20 advance/$22 day of show. etude22.bpt.me. Photo of Packer and Ken Manheimer courtesy of Packer