Smart Bets: Existing While Black

The powerful, locally produced spoken-word series Existing While Black returns with its second installment, The Road to Liberation. According to its description, the event “will unapologetically dig deep into the realities of navigating through a white supremacist society while existing in a black body. Attendees should expect to be challenged, as they will not be pacified.” Consistent with the series’ debut, held in April at The BLOCK off Biltmore, round two will be hosted by Sheneika Smith, creator of the Date My City initiative that’s dedicated to the inclusion and empowerment of Black Asheville. The event also features poet Nicole Townsend and singer-songwriter/educator Lyric. It takes place at The Mothlight on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 8 p.m. Admission by donation. themothlight.com. Photos, from left, of Townsend, Smith and Lyric, courtesy of the performers.
