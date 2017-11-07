Smart Bets: Daryl Hance Powermuse

Wild Blue Iris, guitarist/vocalist Daryl Hance’s 2016 collection of fuzzed-out Florida rock, is named in honor of the wildflower that’s a major presence in his Jacksonville yard. Intrigued by its morning glory-like openings and closings, Hance long thought it was merely a pretty weed until an acquaintance corrected him. The revelation prompted him to pay attention to other aspects of life that easily go unnoticed, a notion right in line with the themes of seizing the day and being aware of one’s surroundings that he’d already been writing and recording about. Encouraging listeners to literally stop and smell the flowers wherever they may be, the former JJ Grey and Mofro member pumps the positivity with his band Powermuse at Pisgah Brewing Co. on Friday, Nov. 10, at 8 p.m. Free. pisgahbrewing.com. Photo courtesy of the musician
