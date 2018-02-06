Smart Bets: Feeding Fingers

When composer Justin Curfman formed Feeding Fingers in 2006, the ensemble took the form of an experimental post-punk trio. Over the past dozen year, it’s morphed into what Curfman calls “an interdisciplinary and international music project,” looping in members and contributors from Germany, Austria, Italy, Serbia, Japan, China and beyond. Pulling from a wealth of influences, the frontman blends his haunting voice with instrumentation that seems both rooted in John Carpenter’s best scores and following its own unique muse. Touring in support of the group’s 2018 release Do Owe Harm, Curfman will be joined by Bradley Claborn (bass, guitar) and Christopher Fall (drums, percussion) on Friday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m. at Sly Grog Lounge. A pair of Asheville electronic acts — shoegaze duo VIA and Daisy Chains of Battery Powered Hooker Boots — open. $10. slygrog.wordpress.com. Photo courtesy of the band