Smart Bets: Fiesta Hendersonville

“Latinos love to passionately tell our stories and share our rich cultures and traditions with people of all ages,” says Adriana Chavela, founder of Asheville-based Hola Media. “And while sharing our stories, it allows us to learn even more about ourselves and how we can best weave ourselves into the communities where we live.” Such spirit will be in full display at Fiesta Hendersonville, a daylong celebration of the people, music, art and food of over 20 Latin American countries. Performers include salsa band Orquesta Mayor, Brazil’s Fusion Dance Company and a troupe of Aztec dancers while Mexican-, Peruvian- and Venezuelan-inspired cuisine will also be featured. The festival is free to attend and takes place Sunday, Sept. 24, noon-6 p.m. near the visitors center in downtown Hendersonville. holacarolina.com. Photo by Stephen Kindland
