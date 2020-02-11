Smart Bets: Flamenco Vivo

For those with two left feet who still want to have a dance-filled Valentine’s Day weekend, Flamenco Vivo is ready to play hero. Led by “The Keeper of Flamenco” herself, Carlota Santana, the company was founded in 1983 and has home bases in New York City and Durham. With each performance and class, the professionals seek to “promote flamenco as a living art form and a vital part of Hispanic heritage,” while nurturing the next generations of Spanish dance artists and educators. Those in attendance at Diana Wortham Theatre on Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15, can witness their efforts firsthand and perhaps help carry Flamenco Vivo’s mission into the world. Each show begins at 8 p.m. $20-$65. dwtheatre.com. Photo by Angelica Escoto Photography