Smart Bets: Goodnight, Troublemaker

In Peter Lundblad’s play Goodnight, Troublemaker, French Enlightenment philosopher Voltaire is alive and well, having escaped the wrath of the church while dressed as a young woman. Aiding his longevity is a coffee-rich elixir that’s allowed him to move about, causing on-brand ruckuses in such milieus as the Wild West, the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago and onward to the future’s digital frontiers. The Sublime Theater presents the play’s world premiere Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 p.m., at The BeBe Theater. Cast members Carin Metzger, Jenni Robinson, Strother Stingley and Tippin will all be making their Sublime debuts, while Rachel McCrain — assistant director on multiple Sublime productions — takes the full directorial helm. Performances run Thursdays-Saturdays through Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m. $15. troublemaker.brownpapertickets.com. Photo courtesy of The Sublime Theater