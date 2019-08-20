Smart Bets: Flyer in a Dark Chamber

A collaboration involving musician Liz Lang/Auracene, dancers Sharon Cooper and Coco Palmer Dolce, Butoh artist Jenni Cockrell and spoken-word artist (and Xpress Arts editor) Alli Marshall, Flyer in a Dark Chamber explores the many myths and archetypes of Lilith. The series of vignettes combine soundscapes, words and movement, and transport audiences from the Garden of Eden to a visit with the Queen of the Damned, all while seeking to convey universal truths. Sharing the bill on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. at Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center is local musical duo Okapi, presenting its collaborative piece, Interpretations of Absurdity, with performer Edwin Salas. According to the artists, the latter work “presents anecdotes reflecting pieces of life’s mosaic, which involve complex confrontations with cryptic emotions and circumstances.” $10 for BMCM+AC members and students with ID/$15 nonmembers. avl.mx/6ex. Photo by Vickie Burick