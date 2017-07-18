Smart bets: For Rumbough

Professional modern dance company Lindsey Kelley Dance will present its latest work, For Rumbough, during three local shows. Though artistic director, choreographer and dancer Lindsey Kelley Brewer recently moved to Florida, she wanted to host a final performance with her Asheville group in memory of her friend Jennifer Lauren Rumbough. “For Rumbough is a collection of modern dance works that are all tied to being a woman in today’s society,” says Brewer. “Seester, Seester,” for example, explores the connection between female friends, while “that happened, now onward” documents Brewer’s own personal struggles with dance and business. The full evening of performance takes place at The Academy at Terpsicorps on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22, at 8 p.m. A matinee show will be held on Sunday, July 23, at 3 p.m. $15/$12 students. lindseykelleydance.com. Photography by Heather Hambor