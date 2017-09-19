Smart Bets: Fortune Feimster

If you pay attention to the latest happenings in the comedy world, odds are good that you’ve seen Fortune Feimster on screen at least once. The Charlotte native and alumna of LA’s legendary Groundlings Theater’s Sunday Company made it to the semifinals of “Last Comic Standing” in 2010 and broke through as a performer and writer on “Chelsea Lately.” More recent credits include the recurring role of nurse Colette on “The Mindy Project” (which recently began its final season on Hulu), a spot in the comedic Who’s Who ensemble of Office Christmas Party and playing Donald Trump in the comedy short Decision Election 2016 All-Star Clusterf***. Channeling the skills that earned her a featured performer spot in an episode of Netflix’s summer series “The Standups,” Feimster visits The Grey Eagle for 7 and 9:30 p.m. shows on Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23. $16 advance/$18 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photo courtesy of Feimster