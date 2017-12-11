Smart Bets: Found Footage Festival

Poster children for the “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” idiom, Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher have found their calling through the Found Footage Festival. In the touring stage show, the comedic duo guide audiences through their latest oddball VHS offerings culled from thrift stores and garage sales, as well as warehouses and dumpsters across the country. Their eighth edition features such gems as outtakes and on-air bloopers from 20 years of North Dakota local news, a collection of satanic panic videos from the 1980s show highlights from the archives of Prueher’s former boss, David Letterman — gems that the festival inherited when the late-night host retired. The festival’s latest iteration stops at The Grey Eagle on Friday, Dec. 15, at 9 p.m. $12. thegreyeagle.com. Photo of Prueher, left, and Pickett courtesy of Found Footage Festival