Smart Bets: Freekbass & The Bump Assembly

One doesn’t just randomly choose a name like Freekbass — it’s earned through prodigious skill and solidified via praise from musical legends. Hailed by Bootsy Collins as “the new spiritual warrior for the funk,” the Cincinnati-based artist continues to explore the possibilities of the bass guitar through his signature double-thumb strumming technique and other innovations. He’s joined in his pursuit by The Bump Assembly, an all-star ensemble composed of drummer Rico Lewis (George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic), keyboardist Sky White (Foxy Shazam) and vocalist Sammi Garett (Turkuaz). Touring in support of its seventh album, All The Way This. All The Way That, the band heads to Ambrose West on Thursday, March 5, for an 8 p.m. performance. $15 advance/$18 day of show. ambrosewest.com. Photo by Tony Arrasmith
