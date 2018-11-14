Smart Bets: Futureman/Silverman

In his work with Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, the Black Mozart Ensemble and other groups, Roy “Futureman” Wooten has established himself as one of the most revered percussionists in modern music. His longtime collaborator Tracy Silverman has also gained widespread acclaim for his genre-defying work on electric violin. When they perform as the duo Futureman/Silverman, the pair present arrangements of concertos written by John Adams, Kenji Bunch, Nico Muhly, Terry Riley and Silverman himself, plus original compositions and a few of what the artists call “de-rangements” by such musicians as Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Wonder and J.S. Bach. The instrumental act heads to the Isis Music Hall on Saturday, Nov. 17, at 8:30 p.m. $20. isisasheville.com. Photo courtesy of the musicians
