Smart Bets: Galaxy Girl

Flying in from the cosmos to a stage near you, Galaxy Girl claims a new Asheville-born subgenre of alternative pop, complete with its own forthcoming name. The former frontwoman of the local teen band Bri and the Astrotones, which broke up when several members enrolled in college, Brianna Tabor pivoted to the solo project with aid from a Hong Kong-based producer. The two are nearing completion on a concept album about her alter ego’s interstellar adventures. The YouTube video for Galaxy Girl’s song “13” includes a note that she was born on Friday the 13th and that her lucky number is 13 — which will also be the total number of tracks on the self-titled record. Her latest live Earthbound showcase takes place Sunday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. at The Grey Eagle. Philadelphia alt-rock trio Alright Junior opens. $8. thegreyeagle.com. Photo courtesy of the musician
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.