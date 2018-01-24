Smart Bets: Galaxy Girl

Flying in from the cosmos to a stage near you, Galaxy Girl claims a new Asheville-born subgenre of alternative pop, complete with its own forthcoming name. The former frontwoman of the local teen band Bri and the Astrotones, which broke up when several members enrolled in college, Brianna Tabor pivoted to the solo project with aid from a Hong Kong-based producer. The two are nearing completion on a concept album about her alter ego’s interstellar adventures. The YouTube video for Galaxy Girl’s song “13” includes a note that she was born on Friday the 13th and that her lucky number is 13 — which will also be the total number of tracks on the self-titled record. Her latest live Earthbound showcase takes place Sunday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. at The Grey Eagle. Philadelphia alt-rock trio Alright Junior opens. $8. thegreyeagle.com. Photo courtesy of the musician