Smart Bets: Hannah Kaminer

It’s become an annual tradition for singer-songwriter Hannah Kaminer to reflect on the year that was and close it out with a hometown show. Among her musical accomplishments in 2019, arguably the most notable was her song, “Don’t Open Your Heart,” earning second place in the Country category of the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest at Merlefest. On Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m., Kaminer will take to the Isis Music Hall lounge with a backing band composed of Aubrey Eisenman, Olivia Springer and Jackson Grimm. They’ll play tracks from Kaminer’s albums Acre by Acre and Heavy Magnolias, plus a set of brand-new songs. “I’m writing from different perspectives — stepping into other people’s shoes a bit more,” Kaminer says. “I have a new one called ‘Say Goodbye to Old-Time Asheville’ that’s pretty snarky.” $12 advance/$15 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photo by Susannah Kay