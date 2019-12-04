Smart Bets: Hannah Kaminer

It’s become an annual tradition for singer-songwriter Hannah Kaminer to reflect on the year that was and close it out with a hometown show. Among her musical accomplishments in 2019, arguably the most notable was her song, “Don’t Open Your Heart,” earning second place in the Country category of the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest at Merlefest. On Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m., Kaminer will take to the Isis Music Hall lounge with a backing band composed of Aubrey Eisenman, Olivia Springer and Jackson Grimm. They’ll play tracks from Kaminer’s albums Acre by Acre and Heavy Magnolias, plus a set of brand-new songs. “I’m writing from different perspectives — stepping into other people’s shoes a bit more,” Kaminer says. “I have a new one called ‘Say Goodbye to Old-Time Asheville’ that’s pretty snarky.” $12 advance/$15 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photo by Susannah Kay
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.