Smart Bets: Hannah Kaminer

This fall has been a productive season for Hannah Kaminer. Following the release of her second studio album, Heavy Magnolias, with the standout tracks “Lost Boys” and “Knoxville,” the Asheville singer-songwriter opened for Underhill Rose at Asheville Masonic Temple in September. Then, in October, she was featured on an episode of Joe Kendrick’s “Southern Songs and Stories,” where she discussed the state of women in music alongside Amanda Anne Platt (The Honeycutters) and Natalya Zoe Weinstein (Zoe & Cloyd). On Wednesday, Dec. 19, she’ll play the upstairs lounge of Isis Music Hall with Aubrey Eisenman of The Clydes (and a regular in Kaminer’s backing band Heartbreak Highlight Reel) joining in on upright bass and vocal harmonies. They’ll share the bill with Bristol folk radio DJ and songwriter JP Parsons. The show starts at 7 p.m. $12. isisasheville.com. Photo courtesy of Kaminer