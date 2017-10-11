Smart Bets: Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Co-founded by Jonathan Lewis and Anna Lyles, new theater company The Synthesis Experiment is determined to deliver a jolt to the Asheville community. Whether pre-existing or freshly created, each project will — according to the company’s IndieGogo campaign page — “overflow with thrilling imagery, dynamic staging and the undeniable pulse of life that is so often missing in the commercial theater.” Kicking off that vision is none other than John Cameron Mitchell’s and Stephen Trask’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch. As part of The Synthesis Experiment’s commitment to presenting shows in unusual and unexpected locations, its debut production plays at Toy Boat Community Art Space from Tuesday, Oct. 17, to Saturday, Oct. 21, at 8 nightly, with a bonus Oct. 21 performance at midnight. $20 general admission/$15 for attendees younger than 30. toyboatcommunityartspace.com. Photo by Cody Lovell
