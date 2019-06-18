Smart Bets: Hola Asheville

On Saturday, June 22, Pack Square Park will play host to the joyful celebration of Latin American culture known as Hola Asheville. The creation of the community-bridging nonprofit Hola Community Arts and the Spanish-language lifestyle publication Hola Carolina Magazine, the daylong event features local and regional Latin musicians, dancers and other performance artists. In the words of the event organizers, the acts seek to “unite festivalgoers with the rhythms of salsa, bachata, zamba, tropical, tango and merengue.” Numerous food and art vendors will also be on hand to round out the occasion, as will various local nonprofit organizations. The family-friendly festivities run noon-10 p.m. Free to attend. HolaCommunityArts.org. Photo courtesy of Hola Community Arts
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.