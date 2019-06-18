Smart Bets: Hola Asheville

On Saturday, June 22, Pack Square Park will play host to the joyful celebration of Latin American culture known as Hola Asheville. The creation of the community-bridging nonprofit Hola Community Arts and the Spanish-language lifestyle publication Hola Carolina Magazine, the daylong event features local and regional Latin musicians, dancers and other performance artists. In the words of the event organizers, the acts seek to “unite festivalgoers with the rhythms of salsa, bachata, zamba, tropical, tango and merengue.” Numerous food and art vendors will also be on hand to round out the occasion, as will various local nonprofit organizations. The family-friendly festivities run noon-10 p.m. Free to attend. HolaCommunityArts.org. Photo courtesy of Hola Community Arts