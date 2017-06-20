Smart bets: Hola Asheville

Hola Media, Western North Carolina’s voice for Latino culture, presents Hola Asheville, a downtown festival celebrating the sights and flavors of Latin America. Visitors can peruse traditional crafts, arts and wares, and indulge in delectable dishes from more than 20 countries, represented by vendors. The stage will host regional Latin American-inspired acts like Brazilian Fusion Dance Company, which brings the culture of Carnival to the Carolinas; Liley Arauz, a romantic crooner from Panama; and Asheville Salsa Suave, a local freelance dance troupe with Latin roots. Hola Media’s grand intention is to reveal the opportunities of the Latino market to area companies through vehicles like the monthly Hola Carolina Magazine and now the lively, family-friendly Hola Asheville festival, which takes place Saturday, June 24, noon-8 p.m. at Pack Square Park and the Roger McGuire Green. Free. holacarolina.com. Photo courtesy of Hola Carolina
