Smart Bets: Hubby Jenkins

Ever since the Carolina Chocolate Drops went on hiatus in the mid-2010s, the group’s multi-instrumentalist Hubby Jenkins has been anything but idle. The Brooklyn native and former busker followed bandmate Rhiannon Giddens in her solo endeavors, playing on her albums Tomorrow Is My Turn (2015) and Freedom Highway (2017) as well as helping realize the collection’s songs on tour. Well-versed in old-time American music, Jenkins also makes his share of solo performances, where he focuses on the history of the banjo as an African American blues instrument that found its way into minstrel music and was later appropriated for country and bluegrass. Jenkins brings his vocal and instrumental skills to Isis Music Hall’s main stage on Wednesday, May 8, at 8:30 p.m. $15. isisasheville.com. Photo by Horatio Baltz