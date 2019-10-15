Smart Bets: It Didn’t Happen

In his review of Judy Calabrese’s It Didn’t Happen: An Erotic Odyssey during January’s Asheville Fringe Arts Festival, Michael Poandl calls the onstage depiction of the writer/star’s various secret sexual relationships with women “so honest and authentic, so funny and self-deprecating, you can’t help but be sucked in.” He also notes that the show’s sex feels thoroughly real and not “remotely pornographic,” thanks in large part to the lead actor’s “spectacular,” “ridiculously vulnerable” and “subtle” performance. Directed by Phillipe Andre Coquet and co-starring Tasha Pepi, Hallee Hirsh-Martin and Anna Slate, the production heads to the new Tina McGuire Theatre black box space at The Wortham Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, Oct. 18; Saturday, Oct. 19; Friday, Oct. 25; and Saturday, Oct. 26, all at 8 p.m. $22-28, and no one under age 18 is permitted. dwtheatre.com. Photo courtesy of Calabrese
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.