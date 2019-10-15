Smart Bets: It Didn’t Happen

In his review of Judy Calabrese’s It Didn’t Happen: An Erotic Odyssey during January’s Asheville Fringe Arts Festival, Michael Poandl calls the onstage depiction of the writer/star’s various secret sexual relationships with women “so honest and authentic, so funny and self-deprecating, you can’t help but be sucked in.” He also notes that the show’s sex feels thoroughly real and not “remotely pornographic,” thanks in large part to the lead actor’s “spectacular,” “ridiculously vulnerable” and “subtle” performance. Directed by Phillipe Andre Coquet and co-starring Tasha Pepi, Hallee Hirsh-Martin and Anna Slate, the production heads to the new Tina McGuire Theatre black box space at The Wortham Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, Oct. 18; Saturday, Oct. 19; Friday, Oct. 25; and Saturday, Oct. 26, all at 8 p.m. $22-28, and no one under age 18 is permitted. dwtheatre.com. Photo courtesy of Calabrese