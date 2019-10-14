Smart Bets: Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands

Closing in on its diamond anniversary, the Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands notches its 72nd annual event Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 17-20, at U.S. Cellular Center. More than 190 booths featuring members of the Southern Highland Craft Guild will line the concourse and arena levels, showcasing contemporary and traditional work in clay, fiber, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, mixed media, natural materials, paper and wood. Fresh for 2019 are guest exhibitors from Carolina Designer Craftsmen, Kentucky Crafted, Piedmont Craftsmen and Tennessee Craft, plus the usual array of demonstrations, interactive activities and a stage for mountain musicians. Fair hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. $8 general admission/$12 weekend pass/free for children younger than 12. craftguild.org. Photo of work by Zan Barnes courtesy of the Craft Guild