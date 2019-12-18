Smart Bets: Jamie Laval’s Celtic Christmas

Now in its eighth year, Jamie Laval’s Celtic Christmas is officially a holiday tradition. For each edition, the Tryon-based violinist and storyteller recruits a talented ensemble for a showcase of family-friendly music, dance, poetry and stories that pay homage to ancient Celtic celebrations associated with the winter solstice and Christmas. The program emphasizes songs and carols from Scotland, Ireland, Brittany and Iceland. “This music is absolutely universal,” Laval says. “It resonates with listeners from all walks of life, largely because we draw from music on both sides of the Atlantic and from such a long span of history.” On Saturday, Dec. 28, at Asheville Community Theatre, he’ll be joined by Eamon Sefton (guitar), Rosalind Buda (various wind instruments and claw-hammer banjo), Irish dancer Claire Shirey, soprano Megan McConnell and a Celtic harpist. 8 p.m. $35-$40. ashevilletheatre.org. Photo courtesy of Laval
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.