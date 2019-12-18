Smart Bets: Jamie Laval’s Celtic Christmas

Now in its eighth year, Jamie Laval’s Celtic Christmas is officially a holiday tradition. For each edition, the Tryon-based violinist and storyteller recruits a talented ensemble for a showcase of family-friendly music, dance, poetry and stories that pay homage to ancient Celtic celebrations associated with the winter solstice and Christmas. The program emphasizes songs and carols from Scotland, Ireland, Brittany and Iceland. “This music is absolutely universal,” Laval says. “It resonates with listeners from all walks of life, largely because we draw from music on both sides of the Atlantic and from such a long span of history.” On Saturday, Dec. 28, at Asheville Community Theatre, he’ll be joined by Eamon Sefton (guitar), Rosalind Buda (various wind instruments and claw-hammer banjo), Irish dancer Claire Shirey, soprano Megan McConnell and a Celtic harpist. 8 p.m. $35-$40. ashevilletheatre.org. Photo courtesy of Laval