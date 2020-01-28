Smart Bets: Jess Klein

After spending eight years working in the Austin, Texas, music scene, singer-songwriter Jess Klein headed east in 2016 and settled in Hillsborough, the town next door to Chapel Hill. There, she set to work on new material that became her 11th album, Back to My Green, which was released last spring. The record received support from nearly 200 Kickstarter backers and features songs that explore Klein’s move to the Tar Heel State and her marriage to fellow songwriter Mike June. On Friday, Jan. 31, she’ll play the Isis Music Hall lounge — her first Asheville show since relocating. The tunes start flowing at 7 p.m. $12 advance/$15 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photo courtesy of Klein
