Smart Bets: Jonathan Scales Fourchestra

A New York City transplant since Halloween, former Asheville-based steel pannist Jonathan Scales is closing in on 13 years with his eponymous Fourchestra and continuing to expand his already impressive skill set. Now featuring Maison Guidry (drums) and E’Lon JD (bass), the group released Mindstate Music shortly before Scales’ move, an exploration of six psychological states within the composer, realized with the help of a steel drum orchestra — a first for the band. Following a year in which the ensemble performed across the U.S., recorded a forthcoming Tiny Desk Concert with special guest Béla Fleck and played a pair of gigs in Kazakhstan, the Fourchestra stops by Asheville Music Hall on Saturday, Jan. 25. Scales’ first show in town since moving north starts at 10 p.m. $12 advance/$15 day of show. ashevillemusichall.com. Photo by Sandlin Gaither
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.