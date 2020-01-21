Smart Bets: Jonathan Scales Fourchestra

A New York City transplant since Halloween, former Asheville-based steel pannist Jonathan Scales is closing in on 13 years with his eponymous Fourchestra and continuing to expand his already impressive skill set. Now featuring Maison Guidry (drums) and E’Lon JD (bass), the group released Mindstate Music shortly before Scales’ move, an exploration of six psychological states within the composer, realized with the help of a steel drum orchestra — a first for the band. Following a year in which the ensemble performed across the U.S., recorded a forthcoming Tiny Desk Concert with special guest Béla Fleck and played a pair of gigs in Kazakhstan, the Fourchestra stops by Asheville Music Hall on Saturday, Jan. 25. Scales’ first show in town since moving north starts at 10 p.m. $12 advance/$15 day of show. ashevillemusichall.com. Photo by Sandlin Gaither