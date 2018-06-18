Smart Bets: Judah Friedlander

Asheville comedy fans may thank former resident Minori Hinds for bringing Judah Friedlander to town. The two stand-ups met while on tour, and Hinds connected him with The Orange Peel, where he’ll perform on Saturday, June 23, at 9 p.m. for his America … Still Number One: New Stuff & Crowd Work Tour. Perhaps best known for playing staff writer Frank on all seven seasons of “30 Rock,” wearing a new trucker hat with a humorous phrase on each episode, Friedlander has remained busy since the show’s finale, appearing on such programs as “Children’s Hospital” and “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.” He also had a cameo in Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens and, in 2017, released his stand-up special America Is the Greatest Country in the United States on Netflix. $20 advance/$22 day of show. theorangepeel.net. Photo by Phil Provencio