Smart Bets: Kelly Hoppenjans

As a fledgling 12-year-old songwriter, Kelly Hoppenjans was thumbing through a music magazine’s countdown of its 100 Greatest Guitarists of all time. Dejected by Joan Jett and Joni Mitchell being the lone selected women, she set out on a mission to join their ranks and inspire other young women to pick up the iconic rock instrument. Hoppenjans’ odyssey has since brought her to Nashville and resulted in the 2019 release of her debut, full-length album, OK, I Feel Better Now, plus a well-earned spot as a finalist in the 2019 NewSong Music Performance and Songwriting Competition, held at Isis Music Hall. She returns to Asheville on Wednesday, March 11, for a headlining show at The Grey Eagle. A pair of female Asheville-based artists, Lavender Blue and Lo Wolf, warm up the stage with individual sets of original tunes, beginning at 8 p.m. $10 advance/$12 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photo by Bridgette Aikens
