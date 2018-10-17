Smart Bets: Kikagaku Moyo

With its fourth album, Masana Temples, the members of Kikagaku Moyo (Japanese for “geometric patterns”) found that they create music apart just as well — perhaps even better — than when they’re consistently together. Formerly based in Tokyo, where most of the five artists lived in a communal house, several players moved to Amsterdam while others ventured to new parts of Japan. The psychedelic band then reconnected in Lisbon to unite its disparate ideas and record with jazz musician Bruno Pernadas. In the studio, the musicians’ individual perspectives proved even more connected than they’d anticipated as they channeled their new influences into a renewed cohesive whole. The ensemble shares these sonic revelations at The Mothlight on Saturday, Oct. 20, at 9:30 p.m. Asheville’s own Sarah Louise opens. $12 advance/$14 day of show. themothlight.com. Photo by Jamie Wdziekonski
